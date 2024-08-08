StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. Avinger has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

