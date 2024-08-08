Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of MP Materials Put Options (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,007 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 161% compared to the average daily volume of 4,213 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 242,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 365,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 340,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 2.22. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

