Stifel Nicolaus Trims JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price to $30.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

NASDAQ FROG traded down $10.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,876,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $220,633.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,969,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,207 shares of company stock worth $10,016,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

