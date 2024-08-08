Stifel Nicolaus Trims Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Target Price to $199.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $199.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GTLS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.31.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $114.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.30. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

