Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $38.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.18.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS stock traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,782,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,650. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.33, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

