Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $200.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.89.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $184.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.42. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

