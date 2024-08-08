Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 47.0% annually over the last three years. Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $81.24. 351,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,063. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

