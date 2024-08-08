Steven Madden’s (SHOO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $41.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.29.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 674,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,753. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $1,474,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.