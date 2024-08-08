Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)), Briefing.com reports. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €254.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.540 EPS.

Stevanato Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of STVN stock traded down €0.25 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €19.62 ($21.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.40. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.89).

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STVN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €31.67 ($34.80).

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Stories

