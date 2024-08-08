Stephens Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $130.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

