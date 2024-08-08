Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at UBS Group

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STEM. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.96.

Shares of STEM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 2,315,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,187. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.75. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

