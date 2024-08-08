Stem (NYSE:STEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Stem Trading Up 0.1 %

Stem stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 1,988,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.10.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

