Stem (NYSE:STEM) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Hold”

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00.

STEM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of Stem stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,428,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,709. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.75. Stem has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

