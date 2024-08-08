Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.50

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 682.57 ($8.72), with a volume of 16960711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 689 ($8.81).

STAN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.61) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.78) to GBX 1,020 ($13.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.58) to GBX 800 ($10.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 971.33 ($12.41).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 730.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.03. The company has a market capitalization of £18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

