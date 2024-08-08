SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $6.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.56.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.
