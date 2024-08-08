SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $6.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 80,649 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.