SpringWorks Therapeutics’ (SWTX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 718,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59732900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

