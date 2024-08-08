SpringWorks Therapeutics’ (SWTX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.83.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SWTX
SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59732900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.
About SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SpringWorks Therapeutics
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.