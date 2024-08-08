Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Director Sells $429,338.50 in Stock

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spire Stock Up 0.9 %

SR opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Spire by 6,551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spire by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,439,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

