Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Declares Dividend of GBX 47.50 (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 47.50 ($0.61) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of SPX stock traded down GBX 655 ($8.37) on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,880 ($100.70). The company had a trading volume of 1,391,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,113. The firm has a market cap of £5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,158.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,665.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,401.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 7,705 ($98.47) and a twelve month high of £112.80 ($144.15).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($123.83) to GBX 9,580 ($122.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £101.10 ($129.20).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

