SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $81.87. The company had a trading volume of 92,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,176. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

