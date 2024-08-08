SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,412 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,761,000 after buying an additional 2,558,097 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 921,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,782. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

