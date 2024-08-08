Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 275,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,389. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $36,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,110,000 after acquiring an additional 207,798 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,117,000 after purchasing an additional 68,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

