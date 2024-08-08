Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-$0.75 EPS.

Sotera Health Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 2.06. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.45 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.70.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

