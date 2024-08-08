SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOPH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,053. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $243.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 113.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 35.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,368,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 361,201 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 112.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 262,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 111.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 203,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.