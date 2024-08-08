Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Sonoco Products has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

NYSE SON opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SON shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

