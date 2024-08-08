Songbird (SGB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $729,014.46

Songbird (SGB) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Songbird has a total market cap of $104.83 million and approximately $729,014.46 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Songbird alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Songbird

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,930,441,614 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.