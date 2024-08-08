Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.23.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Snap Trading Down 3.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

SNAP stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,129. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $1,495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.