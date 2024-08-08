Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.23.
In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,129. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $1,495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
