Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.64. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

