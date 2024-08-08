Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.64. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.