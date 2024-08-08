Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.59, but opened at $40.96. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 16,727 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKWD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,277 shares of company stock worth $1,310,945. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

