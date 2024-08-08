Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 87153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 target price on Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading

