SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SKM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 110,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 304,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

