Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Down 10%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 114,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 423,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBGI

Sinclair Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $861.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Sinclair by 37.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1,039.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.