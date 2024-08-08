Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200,297 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 166,557 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,789,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,507. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $182.25. The company has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

