Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,675,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,822,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.55. 16,665,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,600,123. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.41.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

