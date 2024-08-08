Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IVE stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.01. The company had a trading volume of 330,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.78. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

