Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 7,644 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,210,000 after buying an additional 479,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,726,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,359,000 after acquiring an additional 542,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3,581.1% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 478,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 465,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,615. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

