Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $240.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,208. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.