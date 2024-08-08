Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,050,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in TC Energy by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,495 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 114,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 29,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 308,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TRP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.