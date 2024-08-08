Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 963.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SPG traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $155.16. The stock had a trading volume of 889,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $158.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.26.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

