Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18 to $4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $927 million to $936 million from $923 million to $936, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $929.56 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.180-4.320 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

SSTK traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.48. 225,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In other Shutterstock news, CFO Jarrod Yahes bought 5,350 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

