Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues Earnings Results

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Shutterstock updated its FY24 guidance to $4.18 to $4.32 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.180-4.320 EPS.

Shutterstock Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 807,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Insider Activity

In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

