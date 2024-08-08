Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.11) price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 433.75 ($5.54).

Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON DOM opened at GBX 282.40 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 317.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 334.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.57, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 281 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 432.20 ($5.52).

In other news, insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($37,571.88). Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

