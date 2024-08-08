Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at ATB Capital

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s current price.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock traded up C$6.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,619. Shopify has a 1 year low of C$63.16 and a 1 year high of C$123.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$86.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$95.45.

Insider Activity at Shopify

In related news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 2,342 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total transaction of C$138,476.14. In other news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total transaction of C$138,476.14. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$188,396.71. Insiders have sold a total of 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $757,065 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

