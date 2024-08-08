Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Up 4.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $79.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $66.76. 5,060,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 10,323,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of -392.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

