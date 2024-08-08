Shoals Technologies Group’s (SHLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 9,041,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,063. The stock has a market cap of $901.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $92,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

