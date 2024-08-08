Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHLS. Roth Mkm cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. 4,913,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,903. The company has a market cap of $879.37 million, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,825,000 after purchasing an additional 171,273 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after buying an additional 2,864,879 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after buying an additional 4,263,964 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after buying an additional 233,377 shares during the period. Finally, Joho Capital LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

