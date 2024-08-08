Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Shell were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.37. 1,134,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $225.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.40.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

