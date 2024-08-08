SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.74

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.74 and last traded at $82.55, with a volume of 1443256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

SharkNinja Stock Up 16.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion and a PE ratio of 60.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SharkNinja by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 83,133 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SharkNinja by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

