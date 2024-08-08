Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Down 14.9%

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) fell 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $12.45. 6,273,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 12,171,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Serve Robotics Stock Down 8.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

