SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Ric Smith Sells 3,135 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $64,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,531.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82.

On Friday, July 5th, Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20.

On Thursday, June 6th, Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10.

SentinelOne Trading Up 3.8 %

S traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. 3,053,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,799. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $143,273,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,724,000 after purchasing an additional 838,818 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on S. Citigroup decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.