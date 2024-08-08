Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Raised to $19.00 at KeyCorp

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semrush will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Semrush

In other Semrush news, Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Semrush news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $57,509.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 437,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,504.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,534 shares in the company, valued at $532,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,372 shares of company stock worth $800,691 over the last three months. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Semrush by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Semrush during the second quarter worth $156,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Semrush during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

